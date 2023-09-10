DAYS CREEK
Monday, Sept. 11
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Work Session — 5 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, Sept. 11
Elkton School District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda available: elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Myrtle Creek Park Commission Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Sept. 11
Oakland Library Board Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Floor Conference Room, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. Available virtually. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Sept. 11
Douglas County Senior Services Advisory Council — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/3Ew4pow. 541-440-3677.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Available virtually: tinyurl.com/26rvayh2. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access: bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Meeting — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/3Ew4pow. 541-440-4201.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Committee for Citizen Involvement Pubic Ming — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Sept. 11
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave, Sutherlin. Available virtually: bit.ly/45V3eKo. 541-459-2857.
TENMILE
Monday, Sept. 11
Tenmile Rural Fire District Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. Available virtually: tenmilefire.org. All welcome. 541-679-4629.
UMPQUA
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
VIRTUAL
Wednesday, Sept. 13
South-Central Early Learning Hub Regional Governance Council Meeting — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., bit.ly/3CG9Ayo. 541-957-4808.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Winston Park Board Regular Meeting — 4 p.m., City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6114.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Winston-Dillard School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston-Dillard School District Board Room, 620 Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings.
More information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.