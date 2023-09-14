DRAIN
Monday, Sept. 18
North Douglas Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. shawna.dicks@northdouglas.k12.or.us.
GLENDALE
Monday, Sept. 18
Glendale School District Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road, Glendale. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Glide School Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide Middle/High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. The public is welcome. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency Regular Meeting — 5 p.m., 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Sept. 18
City of Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Reedsport Main Street Program Board Meeting — 4:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 253-215-8782.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg. Facebook Live: facebook.com/CityofRoseburg. 541-492-6863.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Boardroom, 2110 SW Frear Street, Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Executive Session — 4 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. No. 1662, Roseburg. Per ORS 192.660(2)(i). 541-900-0354.
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Regular Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. No. 1662, Roseburg. 541-900-0354.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Sept. 18
Sutherlin School District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District, 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Monday, Sept. 18
Central Douglas Fire & Rescue Authority Regular Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Fire District, 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-673-5503.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Regular Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Fire District, 250 S. Main St., Winston. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Winston-Dillard Water District Board Meeting — 4 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd, Winston. 541-679-8467.
City of Winston Planning Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.