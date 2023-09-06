Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Work Session — 5:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, Sept. 11
Elkton School District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda available: elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors and Contract Review Board — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Available virtually: GlideFire.org (under Board Meetings tab). 541-496-0224.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Available virtually: tinyurl.com/26rvayh2. 541-671-3691.
TENMILE
Monday, Sept. 11
Tenmile Rural Fire District Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. Available virtually: tenmilefire.org. All welcome. 541-679-4629.
WINCHESTER
Thursday, Sept. 7
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 1-5 p.m., Tapoyta Hall Room 15, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings.
