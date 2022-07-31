Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway., Glide. Available virtually via glidefire.org. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
OAKLAND
Monday, Aug. 1
Oakland Library Board Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Main Floor Conference Room, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland.Zoom option available. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Oakland City Council Public Hearing — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Oakland City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Oakland Board of Education Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St., Oakland. 541-459-4341.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Aug. 1
Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting and Public Hearing — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Aug. 4
Umpqua Community College Board of Directors Working Retreat — 5-8 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Danny Lang Teaching, Learning, and Event Center Rooms 203 and 204, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
TILLER
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway, Tiller. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
