CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Feb. 18
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held electronically and in person. Contact jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us or 541-445-2131, ext. 4201 for meeting info and to submit public comment.
DRAIN
Monday, Feb. 22
North Douglas School District Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting link posted at www.northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Glendale School District — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Glide School Board Executive Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Monday, Feb. 22
Reedsport City Council Special Session — 2 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
City of Reedsport Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via phone and video conference. Contact 541-271-3603 or planning@cityofreedsport.org for location details.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Feb. 18
Douglas County Parks Advisory Board — 10 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-7001.
Roseburg Airport Commission — 3:30 p.m., held virtually. Available to the public at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Monday, Feb. 22
Umpqua Community College Presidential Search Advisory Committee Executive Session — Noon, held virtually. Contact Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info or questions.
SUTHERLIN
Thursday, Feb. 18
Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
