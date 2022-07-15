CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, July 21
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, July 19
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
OAKLAND
Monday, July 18
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Oakland Library Board Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall Conference Room, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, July 19
Oakland Economic Development Meeting — 9 a.m., The Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 Locust St., Oakland.
Oakland City Council Regular and Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, July 20
Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, July 19
Roseburg Library Commission Meeting — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-7050.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Video and teleconferencing available. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, July 20
Douglas County Fair Board Meeting — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Disability Services Advisory Council — 1 p.m., Roseburg Public Library South Umpqua Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-671-3362.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, July 18
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, July 19
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m, Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Monday, July 18
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, July 20
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.