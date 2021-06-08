CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, June 14
Camas Valley Fire Department Budget Special Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. Regular board meeting will follow special board meeting. 541-430-2486.
CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, June 9
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-670-3810.
GREEN
Monday, June 14
Green Sanitary District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, June 9
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, June 8
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, June 9
Oakland School District Board of Education Executive Session — 6 p.m., Oakland High School, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland School District Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-4213.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, June 9
Reedsport Parks and Beautification Committee — 3 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, June 9
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Risk Management Committee — 1 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 111, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-6287.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors Meeting — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Public access also available virtually, info at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 4 p.m., held virtually. Contact robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting — 4:30 p.m., held virtually. Livestream available at facebook.com/umpquacc. Contact robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622 for meeting info.
Thursday, June 10
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Accessible to the public at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Send public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Monday, June 14
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg. Also held electronically, meeting info available at umpquatransit.com. Meeting includes budget hearing. 541-671-3691.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, June 8
Calapooia Fire District Budget Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Wednesday, June 9
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., main station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.