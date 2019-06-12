CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, June 12
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District — 6 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-680-3118.
ELKTON
Thursday, June 13
Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
Elkton City Council Budget Hearing — 8:45 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GARDINER
Tuesday, June 18
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Gardiner Community Building, 208 Marsh St., Gardiner. 541-271-3603.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, June 12
Glendale School District Board of Directors & Budget Hearing — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GREEN
Thursday, June 13
Green Sanitary District and Roberts Creek Water District Joint Special Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Roberts Creek Water District Office, 4336 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-679-7191.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, June 12
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, June 19
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Riddle District Office Board Room. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, June 12
Roseburg Public Schools Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
Thursday, June 13
Douglas Education Service District Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., 1409 Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-4447.
Monday, June 17
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Tuesday, June 18
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Wednesday, June 19
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, June 12
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Budget Hearing and Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
TENMILE
Monday, June 17
Tenmile Rural Fire District Public Budget Hearing — 6 p.m, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. 541-679-4629.
WINCHESTER
Thursday, June 13
Roseburg Public Works Commission — 3:30 p.m., Water Treatment Plant, 180 Pioneer Way, Winchester. 541-492-6730.
WINCHESTER BAY
Thursday, June 13
Douglas County Coastal Museum Advisory Board — 10 a.m., Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum, 1020 Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay. 541-957-7007.
Monday, June 17
Douglas County Open House — 4 to 6 p.m., Marina Activity Center, Winchester RV Resort, 120 Marina Way, Winchester Bay. Discussion about proposal to allow OHVs to be operated on county roads in Winchester Bay. 541-440-4201.
WINSTON
Monday, June 17
Winston City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, June 18
Winston-Dillard Water District Budget Hearing — 5:30 p.m., Winston Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-8467.
