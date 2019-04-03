CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, April 8
Camas Valley Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 4 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2188.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, April 3
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, room 215. 541-825-3296.
Wednesday, April 10
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, room 215. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, April 8
Elkton School Board — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
GLIDE
Wednesday, April 3
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
GREEN
Monday, April 8
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
LOOKINGGLASS
Wednesday, April 10
Lookingglass Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Fire Station, 7173 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541 679-5555
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 9
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Wednesday, April 10
Friends of the Myrtle Creek Pool — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, April 8
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission Workshop — 6 p.m., Council Chamber, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, April 10
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, April 4
Roseburg Public School Board Executive Session — 4 p.m., RHS Main Conference Room, 400 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Friday, April 5
Roseburg City Council Executive Session — 8 a.m., Public Safety Center, 700 SE Douglas Ave., Rosdburg. 541-492-6866.
Monday, April 8
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, April 10
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, April 3
Sutherlin Library Advisory Board — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Library Meeting Room, 210 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, April 9
Calapooia Fire District — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-673-5503.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
