REEDSPORT
Monday, Feb. 1
Reedsport Urban Renewal Quarterly Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Quarterly Budget Committee Meeting — 6:15 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6:30 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/38sU6kf. Submit public comments to chalstead@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 coriddle@frontiernet.net.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4016.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Umpqua Community College Presidential Search Advisory Committee Executive Session — 8 a.m., held electronically. Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Friday, Jan. 29
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Agency — 3:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also held via Zoom, visit www.bit.ly/3pnqkVp for meeting info. 541-459-2856.
TENMILE
Monday, Feb. 1
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Tenmile Rural Fire Department station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
TILLER
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Tiller Rural Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Special Meeting — 4 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public by dialing 978-5000; passcode: 554571. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
