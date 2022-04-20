DRAIN
Monday, April 25
North Douglas School Board Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Agenda and virtual meeting information available at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
GARDINER
Thursday, April 21
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St. 541-271-3515.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, April 20
Glendale School District Regular and Executive Meeting – 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, April 20
Glide School Board Meeting – 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.
Monday, April 25
Glide School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 26
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Thursday, April 21
Oakland City Council Special Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Monday, April 25
Historic Preservation Commission Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, April 20
Reedsport Main Street Program Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Available virtually at us02web.zoom.us/j/765213317 or via phone at 253-215-8782; meeting id: 765 213 317; passcode: 161986. 541-271-3603.
Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, April 20
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. The meeting will be held In-person following social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, April 20
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting — 5:15 p.m., UCC Health, Nursing & Science Center Room 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Livestream available at youtube.com/umpquacc. robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Budget Committee — 6 p.m., District Office Boardroom, 1419 NW Valley View Dr. Also available via Zoom. 541-440-4016.
Thursday, April 21
Roseburg Airport Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m, held virtually. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Phoenix Charter School Board Meeting — 5 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting ID: 827 9156 7566. Connect via phone 1-669-900-6833; password: 387717. Submit public comment to kwalker@roseburgphoenix.com. 541-440-1116.
Douglas County Planning Commission Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Monday, April 25
Umpqua Public Transportation District Special Board of Directors Meeting — 5 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3Mf0UnP. 541-671-3691.
WINSTON
Wednesday, April 20
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Contact office for telecom code. First reading ordinance adopting rules and regs. 541-679-8467.
Thursday, April 21
Winston-Dillard School District Special Session Board Meeting — 6 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood, Winston. 541-679-3000.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.