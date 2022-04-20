DRAIN

Monday, April 25

North Douglas School Board Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Agenda and virtual meeting information available at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.

GARDINER

Thursday, April 21

Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St. 541-271-3515.

GLENDALE

Wednesday, April 20

Glendale School District Regular and Executive Meeting – 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.

GLIDE

Wednesday, April 20

Glide School Board Meeting – 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.

Monday, April 25

Glide School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.

MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, April 26

Myrtle Creek Planning Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

OAKLAND

Thursday, April 21

Oakland City Council Special Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.

Monday, April 25

Historic Preservation Commission Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Wednesday, April 20

Reedsport Main Street Program Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Available virtually at us02web.zoom.us/j/765213317 or via phone at 253-215-8782; meeting id: 765 213 317; passcode: 161986. 541-271-3603.

Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

RIDDLE

Wednesday, April 20

Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. The meeting will be held In-person following social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.

ROSEBURG

Wednesday, April 20

Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting — 5:15 p.m., UCC Health, Nursing & Science Center Room 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Livestream available at youtube.com/umpquacc. robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.

Roseburg Public Schools Budget Committee — 6 p.m., District Office Boardroom, 1419 NW Valley View Dr. Also available via Zoom. 541-440-4016.

Thursday, April 21

Roseburg Airport Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m, held virtually. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.

Phoenix Charter School Board Meeting — 5 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting ID: 827 9156 7566. Connect via phone 1-669-900-6833; password: 387717. Submit public comment to kwalker@roseburgphoenix.com. 541-440-1116.

Douglas County Planning Commission Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.

Monday, April 25

Umpqua Public Transportation District Special Board of Directors Meeting — 5 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3Mf0UnP. 541-671-3691.

WINSTON

Wednesday, April 20

Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Contact office for telecom code. First reading ordinance adopting rules and regs. 541-679-8467.

Thursday, April 21

Winston-Dillard School District Special Session Board Meeting — 6 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood, Winston. 541-679-3000.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

