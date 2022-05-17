DRAIN

Tuesday, May 17

North Douglas School Board Executive Session — 6 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Per ORS 192.660(2)(i). 541-836-2223.

GARDINER

Thursday, May 19

Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St. 541-271-3515.

GLENDALE

Wednesday, May 18

Glendale School District Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.

GLIDE

Wednesday, May 18

Glide School Board Executive Session — 6:45 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. Per ORS 332.061. 541-496-3521.

Glide School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.

REEDSPORT

Wednesday, May 18

Port of Umpqua Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

RIDDLE

Wednesday May 18

Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.

Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting— 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. The meeting will be held In-person following social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.

ROSEBURG

Tuesday, May 17

Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., DCFD#2 Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road. Roseburg. 541-673-5503.

Wednesday, May 18

Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St. 541-440-4394.

Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission — 4 p.m., tour of Rast House, 236 SE Stephens St., Roseburg in lieu of regular meeting. 541-492-6877.

Thursday, May 19

Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board — Noon, via Zoom. Contact info@sowib.org for meeting info. 844-532-6893.

Douglas County Committee For Citizen Involvement Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.

Phoenix Charter School Board Meeting — 5 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting ID: 836 8380 7248. Connect via phone 1-669-900-6833; password: 874150. Submit public comment to kwalker@roseburgphoenix.com. 541-440-1116.

SUTHERLIN

Wednesday, May 18

Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Special Meeting — 6 p.m., main station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. An executive session in accordance with ORS 192.660 on personnel matters may be called. 541-459-9802.

WINSTON

Wednesday, May 18

Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Second reading ordinance rules and regulations. 541-679-8467.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.

Information: 541-957-4218.

