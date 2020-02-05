CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Feb. 6
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
Monday, Feb. 10
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Monday, Feb. 10
North Douglas School District Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Closed to the public. 541-836-2223.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Meeting includes executive session, which is closed to the public. 541-496-0224.
GREEN
Monday, Feb. 10
Green Sanitary District Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Monday, Feb. 10
Riddle City Council — 7 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Feb. 6
Committee for Citizen Involvement — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Monday, Feb. 10
Douglas County Emergency Medical Services Committee — Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive. 541-672-1551.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Feb. 10
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Calapooia Fire District — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-673-5503.
TENMILE
Monday, Feb. 10
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Tenmile Rural Fire Department Station, 158 Reston Road. 541-679-4629.
TRI CITY
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Board Public Hearing and Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 215 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-5276.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
