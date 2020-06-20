CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, June 22
Camas Valley Fire Department Special Budget Meeting — 5 p.m., 261 Main Camas Road. 541-430-2486.
GREEN
Monday, June 22
Green Sanitary District — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 2020-2021 Budget Hearing. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Friday, June 26
Tri City Rural Fire Protection District No. 4 Special Meeting — 3:30 p.m., 140 S. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6871 or tcrf4.org.
OAKLAND
Monday, June 22
Regular Historic Preservation Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Oakland Planning Commission Public Hearing and Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, June 24
Oakland Rural Fire District — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Monday, June 22
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 6 p.m., city council meeting room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, June 22
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting and Budget Hearing — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Also available on Charter Cable Channel 191 and streamed to Facebook Live. 541-492-6700.
Wednesday, June 24
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
WINCHESTER BAY
Tuesday, June 23
Salmon Harbor Management Committee — 8:30 a.m., Marine Activity Center, 263 Marina Way, Winchester Bay. Seating limited to maintain social distancing. 541-271-3407.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
