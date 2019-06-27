OAKLAND
Monday, July 1
Oakland Library Advisory Board — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, July 1
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603
Reedsport City Council Regular Meetings — 7:15 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Friday, June 28
Douglas County Predator Damage Control Advisory Committee — 1:30 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Transportation District Budget Committee Meeting and Public Hearing — 5:30 p.m., UCAN, 280 Kenneth Ford Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
WINSTON
Monday, July 1
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, July 2
Yoncalla Parks and Recreation — 7 p.m., Yoncalla Community Center, 400 Main St. 541-315-0608.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.