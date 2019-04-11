GARDINER

Tuesday, April 16

Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Gardiner Community Building, 208 Marsh St., Gardiner. 541-271-3603.

LOOKINGGLASS

Tuesday, April 16

Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road. 541-680-6702.

MYRTLE CREEK

Monday, April 15

Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

Myrtle Creek Budget Committee — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

Tuesday, April 16

Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

OAKLAND

Monday, April 15

City of Oakland Planning Commission — 7:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

Tuesday, April 16

Oakland Parks Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

Wednesday, April 17

City of Oakland Budget Committee — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

ROSEBURG

Thursday, April 11

Umpqua Community College Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Lang Center at Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Dinner at 5:30 p.m. 541-440-4622.

Tuesday, April 16

City of Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.

Wednesday, April 17

Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.

SUTHERLIN

Monday, April 15

Sutherlin School District 130 Executive Session — 6 p.m., Sutherlin School District Office, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.

City of Sutherlin Budget Committee — 6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Library Meeting Room, 210 E. Central Ave. Budget review may be continued to April 16 and April 17 if needed. 541-459-2856.

Tuesday, April 16

City of Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.

TENMILE

Monday, April 15

Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.n., Fire Station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. 541-679-4629.

WINSTON

Tuesday, April 16

Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-8467.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.