CAMAS VALLEY

Thursday, July 21

Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.

GLIDE

Thursday, July 14

Glide School Board Work Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.

MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, July 19

Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.

Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.

OAKLAND

Monday, July 18

Oakland Historic Preservation Commission Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.

Oakland Library Board Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall Conference Room, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.

Oakland Planning Commission Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.

Tuesday, July 19

Oakland City Council Regular and Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Wednesday, July 20

Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

ROSEBURG

Wednesday, July 20

Disability Services Advisory Council — 1 p.m., Roseburg Public Library South Umpqua Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-671-3362.

SUTHERLIN

Monday, July 18

Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.

Tuesday, July 19

Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m, Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.

WINSTON

Monday, July 18

Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.

Information: 541-957-4218.

