North Douglas School District No. 22 Budget Hearing, Regular Board and Organizational Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting info available at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, June 28
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, June 29
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Monday, June 27
Roseburg Homeless Commission Meeting — 11 a.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6700.
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Behavioral Health and Housing Subcommittees Meeting — 11:30 a.m., held virtually. Contact melissa@co.douglas.or.us or 541-450-9768 for meeting info.
Wednesday, June 29
Phoenix Charter School Board Meeting — 5 p.m., Phoenix Charter School, 3131 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg and via Zoom. Connect via phone at 1-669-900-6833; meeting ID: 878 3427 7710; passcode: 656079. Submit public comment to kwalker@roseburgphoenix.com. 541-440-1116.
WINCHESTER
Monday, June 27
Winchester Water Control District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., held electronically. Contact winchesterwaterboard@gmail.com for meeting information.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
