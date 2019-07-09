ELKTON

Thursday, July 11

Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.

GARDINER

Wednesday, July 10

Gardiner Sanitary District Special Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Gardiner Community Building, 208 Marsh St., Gardiner. 541-271-3603.

ROSEBURG

Wednesday, July 10

Roseburg Parks Commission — 8:15 a.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-459-6730.

Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.

Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview, Roseburg. Agenda available at www.rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.

Roseburg Public Schools — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive. 541-440-4015.

Monday, July 15

Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.

City of Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6750.

SUTHERLIN

Wednesday, July 10

Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.

WINCHESTER

Wednesday, July 10

Umpqua Community College Board of Education — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College HNSC Room 100, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.

WINSTON

Wednesday, July 10

Winston Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.

Monday, July 15

Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.

YONCALLA

Tuesday, July 9

Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.

Thursday, July 11

Yoncalla Parks and Recreation Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Yoncalla Community Center, 400 Main St. 541-315-0608.

Friday, July 12

Friends of the Yoncalla Library — 11 a.m., Yoncalla Library, 194 Birch St. 541-315-0608.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

