GLIDE
Wednesday, May 5
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting and Budget Hearing — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
OAKLAND
Monday, May 3
Oakland Public Library Board — 6 p.m., 637 NE Locust St. Physical distancing standards will be followed. Also available via Zoom. Contact libraryclerk.oaklandcitylibrary@gmail.com for meeting info. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Monday, May 3
Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Public access also at www.facebook.com/cityofroseburg or www.bit.ly/3cguRoM. Public comment can be emailed to cdd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6750.
Tuesday, May 4
Douglas County Historic Resource Review Committee — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Wednesday, May 5
Roseburg Public Schools Budget Committee — 6 p.m., held via Zoom. Meeting info available at www.bit.ly/3e0eFZb. 541-440-4014.
TILLER
Tuesday, May 4
Tiller Rural Fire District Board and Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Monday, May 3
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
