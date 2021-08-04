CAMAS VALLEY

Monday, Aug. 9

Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.

DAYS CREEK

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.

ELKTON

Monday, Aug. 9

Special Elkton School Board Meeting — 5 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Visit elkton.k12.or.us for agenda. 541-584-2228.

Elkton School District Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Visit elkton.k12.or.us for agenda. 541-584-2228.

GLIDE

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Attendees may need to wear a face covering and maintain 6 foot social distancing. Space is limited. 541-496-0224.

MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Myrtle Creek Parks Commission— 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.

OAKLAND

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.

RIDDLE

Monday, Aug. 9

Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall lCouncil Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com

ROSEBURG

Thursday, Aug. 5

Committee for Citizen Involvement — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.

Monday, Aug. 9

Douglas County Emergency Medical Services Committee Public Meeting — 2 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.

Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-671-3691.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Umpqua Community College Board of Education Special Meeting — 5 p.m., held electronically. Livestream available at facebook.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

