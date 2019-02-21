CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Feb. 21
Camas Valley School District 21 Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, Feb. 25
North Douglas School District No. 22 Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
OAKLAND
Monday, Feb. 25
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 7 p.m., ity Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Douglas County Traffic Safety Commission — 7 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 311, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4481.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Early Learning Hub Professional Advisory Committee — 10 a.m., Douglas ESD, 1871 NE Stephens St, Roseburg. 541-957-4807.
SUTHERLIN
Thursday, Feb. 21
City of Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Monday, Feb. 25
Sutherlin City Council Workshop — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
