MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, March 24
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. Public access limited. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, March 23
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
RIDDLE
Monday, March 23
Riddle City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net
WINSTON
Thursday, March 19
Winston City Council Special Meeting — 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
