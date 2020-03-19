MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, March 24

Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. Public access limited. 541-863-3171.

OAKLAND

Monday, March 23

Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

RIDDLE

Monday, March 23

Riddle City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net

WINSTON

Thursday, March 19

Winston City Council Special Meeting — 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.

