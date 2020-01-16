CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Jan. 16
Camas Valley School District 21 Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
ELKTON
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Elkton School District Site Council — 4:30 p.m., Elkton Elementary School Library, 15656 State Highway 38, Elkton. Agenda available at www.elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 5 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Roseburg. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Jan. 16
Douglas Education Service District Board — 6:30 p.m., Regular Meeting Room, 1409 Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-4777.
Friday, Jan. 17
Roseburg Public Schools Policy Committee — 10 a.m., District Office Conference Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
Monday, Jan. 20
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 219, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Douglas County Industrial Development Board — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-6728.
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Temporary Justice Reinvestment Subcommittee — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-450-9768.
Roseburg Library Commission — 4-6 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Public Schools Student Services Committee — 11 a.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4014.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Jan. 21
City of Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Friday, Jan. 17
Winston Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Monday, Jan. 20
Winston-Dillard Fire District No. 5 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station, 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-673-5503.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.