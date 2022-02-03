MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Myrtle Creek Park Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Myrtle Creek City Council Work Session — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Feb. 7
Reedsport Urban Renewal Quarterly Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. Email public comment to cdavis@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Quarterly Budget Committee Meeting — 6:15 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. Email public comment to cdavis@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6:30 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. Email public comment to cdavis@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal District Agency Meeting — 7 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. Email public comment to cdavis@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Session — 7:15 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. Email public comment to cdavis@cityofreedsport.org. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Feb. 7
Roseburg Planning Commission — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Public access available via facebook.com/cityofroseburg or bit.ly/3y0bCbs. Send public comment to cdd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee — 3 p.m., held virtually. Meeting info available at bit.ly/3lcAqIZ. veterans@co.douglas.or.us or 541-440-4219.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
TENMILE
Monday, Feb. 7
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome at meetings. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, Feb. 7
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Winston-Dillard School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., facebook.com/WinstonDillardSD. Submit public comment to dunhamm@wdsd.org or 541-679-3000 ext. 3408.
