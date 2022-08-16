North Douglas School District No. 22 Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting info available at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Elkton Charter Council — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Rd., Elkton. elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228, ext. 200.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Glendale School District Regular Meeting and Executive Session — 5 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road, Glendale. Executive session per (ORS 192.660(2)(d)). 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Reedsport Parks and Beautification Committee and Tree Board — 3 p.m., 22nd St. and Forrest Hills Rd., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. Meeting will follow social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Douglas County Fair Board Agenda — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Douglas County Planning Commission Public Meeting — 4 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse, Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
