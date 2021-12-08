CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Dec. 13
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Monday, Dec. 13
North Douglas School District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Social distancing will be followed. Also available virtually, find more at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Monday, Dec. 13
Elkton School District Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Visit elkton.k12.or.us for agenda. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Oakland Board of Education Work Session — 5:30 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Reedsport School District Board Executive Session — 5:30 p.m. 541-271-3656 ex. 103.
Reedsport School District Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., held virtually. Find meeting info at reedsport.k12.or.us. Submit public comment to stipton@reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656 ex. 103.
RIDDLE
Monday, Dec. 13
Riddle City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 5 p.m., Woolley Center Room 109, 1634 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Woolley Center Room 109, 1634 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually at facebook.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held virtually. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment electronically to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Monday, Dec. 13
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3ryI57T. 541-671-3691.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee — 3 p.m., held virtually. Meeting info available at bit.ly/3lcAqIZ. veterans@co.douglas.or.us or 541-440-4219.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Winston-Dillard School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., facebook.com/WinstonDillardSD. Submit public comment to dunhamm@wdsd.org or 541-679-3000 ext. 3408.
Friday, Dec. 10
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Special Meeting — 2:30 p.m., 250 SE Main St., Winston. Contact office for telecom code. 541-679-8467.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Winston Urban Renewal Agency — 3 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Also be accessible via telephone at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
