CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Oct. 11
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Oct. 11
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, Oct. 11
Elkton School District School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., held outdoors at the Elkton Grade School Playshed ,15656 State Highway 38, Elkton. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Reedsport Parks and Beautification Committee — 3 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Monday, Oct. 11
Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Oct. 11
Umpqua Public Transportation District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3uPuU2g. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., held electronically. Public access via bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Submit public comment to 541-492-6866 or info@cityofroseburg.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee — 3 p.m., held virtually. Meeting info available at bit.ly/3lcAqIZ. veterans@co.douglas.or.us or 541-440-4219.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom; meeting info at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 4 p.m., Lockwood Hall Room 11, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting — 4:30 p.m., Lockwood Hall Room 11, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Also available at facebook.com/umpquacc. Send public comment to robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Oct. 11
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Agency Meeting — 6:45 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Winston Park Board Regular Meeting — 5 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6114.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.