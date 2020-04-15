GLENDALE

Wednesday, April 15

Glendale School District — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. View via Zoom at www.bit.ly/2yffR8U. 541-832-1761.

GLIDE

Wednesday, April 15

Glide School Board — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.

MYRTLE CREEK

Monday, April 20

Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee — 5:15 p.m., held via conference call. Contact 541-863-3171 for conference line information.

Myrtle Creek Budget Committee — 5:30 p.m., held via conference call. Contact 541-863-3171 for conference line information.

Tuesday, April 21

Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., held via conference call. Contact 541-863-3171 for conference line information.

OAKLAND

Tuesday, April 21

Oakland Parks Commission — 7 p.m., 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Wednesday, April 15

Port of Umpqua Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

ROSEBURG

Thursday, April 16

Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., meeting held remotely via the GoToMeeting Platform. 541-440-4289.

SUTHERLIN

Tuesday, April 21

Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., via Zoom. Contact j.chartier@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856, ext. 234 for Zoom meeting link information.

WINSTON

Monday, April 20

Winston City Council — 5 p.m., tele-onference. Meeting number and code TBA. 541-679-6739.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

