GLENDALE
Wednesday, April 15
Glendale School District — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. View via Zoom at www.bit.ly/2yffR8U. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, April 15
Glide School Board — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Monday, April 20
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee — 5:15 p.m., held via conference call. Contact 541-863-3171 for conference line information.
Myrtle Creek Budget Committee — 5:30 p.m., held via conference call. Contact 541-863-3171 for conference line information.
Tuesday, April 21
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., held via conference call. Contact 541-863-3171 for conference line information.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, April 21
Oakland Parks Commission — 7 p.m., 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, April 15
Port of Umpqua Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, April 16
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., meeting held remotely via the GoToMeeting Platform. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, April 21
Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., via Zoom. Contact j.chartier@ci.sutherlin.or.us or 541-459-2856, ext. 234 for Zoom meeting link information.
WINSTON
Monday, April 20
Winston City Council — 5 p.m., tele-onference. Meeting number and code TBA. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
