CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Nov. 19
Camas Valley School District 21 Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Contact jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us for meeting information and public comment. 541-445-2131, ext. 4201.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Glendale School District No. 77 Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road, Glendale. Also available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83343324965. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Glide School Board — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Oakland Parks Commission — 7 p.m., 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Street, Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., DCFD#2 Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Roseburg Public Schools Board Meeting — 6 p.m., held virtually. Meeting information available at www.roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4014.
Lookingglass Rural Fire District Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Lookingglass Fire Station, 7171 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom. lookingglassfire.org
Thursday, Nov. 19
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 9 a.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-378-3535.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave. 541-440-4289.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public by dialing 978-5000, enter #554571. 541-679-8467.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Winston-Dillard School District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Yoncalla School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Early Learning Center, 401 First Street, Yoncalla. 541-849-2782.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
