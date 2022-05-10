GLENDALE
Wednesday, May 11
Glendale School District Executive Session — 9 a.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, May 11
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-459-4213.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, May 10
Roseburg Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Livestream available at cityofroseburg.org and facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.
Roseburg Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Livestream available at cityofroseburg.org and facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, May 11
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 3:30 p.m., UCC Lang Center, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Per ORS 192.660(2)(i). 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom; meeting info and agenda at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 4 p.m., UCC Lang Center, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Fullerton IV Elementary School, 2560 W. Bradford Drive. Also available virtually via bit.ly/3webm8D. 541-440-4016.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Budget Hearing and Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., UCC Lang Center, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Livestream available at youtube.com/umpquacc. Send public comment to robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu. 541-440-4622.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, May 11
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Budget Committee and Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., main station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Wednesday, May 11
Winston Dillard School District Budget Board Session — 6 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood, Winston. 541-679-3000.
Winston Dillard School District Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood, Winston. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, May 10
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.