ROSEBURG
Monday, July 29
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Wednesday, July 31
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Monday, Aug. 5
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
TENMILE
Monday, Aug. 5
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., TRFD Station, 158 Reston Road. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, Aug. 5
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Info: 541-957-4218.
