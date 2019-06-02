DAYS CREEK
Monday, June 3
Douglas County School District #15 Joint Board of Director Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Room 215. 541-825-3296.
Wednesday, June 5
Douglas County School District #15 Joint Board of Director Special Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Room 215. 541-825-3296.
GLIDE
Wednesday, June 5
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Budget Hearing and Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
OAKLAND
Monday, June 3
Oakland Library Advisory Board — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, June 4
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, June 3
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Redsport Urban Renewal Agency — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council — 7:15 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, June 3
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Department Head Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council (LPSCC) Temporary Justice Reinvestment (JRI) Subcommittee — Noon, Douglas County Courthouse Room 311, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-450-9768.
Tuesday, June 4
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Budget Committee — 6 p.m., 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg.
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council — 11:30 a.m., Public Safety Center Umpqua Room, 700 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-450-9768.
Wednesday, June 5
Roseburg Parks Commission — 8:15 a.m., City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-459-6730.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Risk Management Committee — 3:45 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 111, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-6287.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, June 5
City of Sutherlin Library Advisory Board — 5 p.m., Sutherlin Library Meeting Room, 210 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2856.
TILLER
Tuesday, June 4
Tiller Rural Fire District Budget Hearing — 7:30 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Monday, June 3
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Info: 541-957-4218.
