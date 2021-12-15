GARDINER
Thursday, Dec. 16
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St., Gardiner. Masks and social distancing required. 541-271-3515.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Glendale School District Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Glide School Board Executive Session — 6 p.m., High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
Glide School Board Work Session — 7 p.m., High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
GREEN
Thursday, Dec. 16
Green Area Water & Sanitary Authority Regular Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 4336 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-679-6451.
OAKLAND
Monday, Dec. 20
Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Monday, Dec. 20
Reedsport Urban Renewal District Agency Special Meeting — 2 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available virtually at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Special Meeting — 2:15 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available virtually at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Roseburg Public Schools Board Meeting — 6 p.m., bit.ly/3dQmYpL. 541-440-4016.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Douglas County Fair Board — 11 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance’s administrative conference room, 1290 NE Cedar St. Masks and social distancing required. 541-673-5503.
Douglas County Planning Department Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Monday Dec. 20
Sutherlin City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3GKGwIm. 541-459-2857.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth Ave. 541-459-2228.
WINCHESTER
Saturday, Dec. 18
Winchester Water Control District Board of Directors — 4 p.m., held electronically. Contact winchesterwaterboard@gmail.com for meeting information.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
