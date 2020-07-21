GLENDALE
Wednesday, July 22
Glendale School District Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale Elementary School Library, 100 Pacific Ave. 541-832-1761.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, July 21
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, July 21
Oakland Parks Commission — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, July 22
Oakland City Council Special Open Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, July 21
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, July 22
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
WINSTON
Wednesday, July 22
Winston Planning Commission Public Hearing — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Ave., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Friday, July 24
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Also available via teleconference at 541-978-5000; access number 554571. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
