ELKTON

Monday, June 13

Elkton School District Regular Board Meeting— 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.

Elkton School Board Budget Hearing — Immediately following the 6 p.m. Regular Board Meeting., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.

GARDINER

Thursday, June 16

Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors Meeting and Public Hearing — 6:30 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St. gardinersanitarydistrict@gmail.com. 541-271-3515.

REEDSPORT

Wednesday, June 15

Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

RIDDLE

Monday, June 13

Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m. Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. Executive Session to follow per ORS 192.660(2)(d). 541-874-2571.

ROSEBURG

Monday, June 13

Umpqua Public Transportation District Regular Board of Directors Meeting and Budget Hearing — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3mbEiJN. 541-671-3691.

Wednesday, June 15

Douglas County Fair Board Agenda — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.

SUTHERLIN

Monday, June 13

Sutherlin Urban Renewal Agency Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3H2xxDX. Includes executive session per ORS 192.660(2)(e). 541-459-2857.

YONCALLA

Tuesday, June 14

Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.

Information: 541-957-4218.

