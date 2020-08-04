Wednesday, Aug. 5
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. Access virtually at www.bit.ly/318WUz9 or by phone: 470-655-0421; pin: 695 183 787#. 541-825-3296.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors and Contract Review Board Joint Meeting — 7 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Attendees must wear a face covering and maintain 6 foot social distancing. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Roseburg Parks Commission — 8:15 a.m., Public Safety Center Umpqua Room, 700 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6700.
Monday, Aug. 10
Umpqua Public Transportation District Regular and Special Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Meeting also available via Zoom; call 541-671-3691 for meeting information.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Work Session — 6 p.m., Sutherlin Middle School Activity Center, 649 E. Fourth St. 541-459-2228.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
