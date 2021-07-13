KELLOGG
Wednesday, July 14
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548 or armstrongsuzi@gmail.com.
MYRTLE CREEK
Wednesday, July 14
Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 215 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-5276.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, July 14
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Public access also available virtually, info at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Roseburg Public Schools — 6 p.m., District Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
Thursday, July 15
Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians STAC Committee Meeting — 3:30 p.m., Social Services Office, 2371 NE Stephens St. Anyone wishing to attend should contact Tom Cook at 541-680-8876.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, July 14
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Wednesday, July 14
Winston-Dillard School Board — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
Monday, July 19
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, July 13
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Wednesday, July 14
Yoncalla City Council Workshop — 9 a.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
