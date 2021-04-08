CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, April 12
Camas Valley Fire Department Board — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road. 541-430-2486.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, April 12
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. Also held virtually, info available at www.dayscreek.k12.or.us. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Monday, April 12
North Douglas School District Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Social distancing will be followed. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Monday, April 12
Elkton School District Regular School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. www.elkton.k12.or.us or 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
GREEN
Monday, April 12
Green Sanitary District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 3879 Old Highway 99 S. 541-679-7191.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 13
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, April 14
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Monday, April 12
Reedsport Urban Renewal District Budget Committee — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
City of Reedsport Budget Committee — 6:20 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Monday, April 12
Riddle City Council — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. 541-874-2571 or coriddle@frontiernet.net
ROSEBURG
Thursday, April 8
Umqpua Community College Budget Committee — 6 p.m., held electronically. Livestream available at www.facebook.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Friday, April 9
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — Noon-1 p.m., Tapòyta Hall Room 15, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Robynne.wilgus@umpqua.edu or 541-440-4622.
Wednesday, April 14
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board of Directors — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Public access available virtually, info at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, April 12
Sutherlin City Council — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also held via Zoom, visit www.ci.sutherlin.or.us for meeting info. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, April 13
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Thursday, April 8
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Emergency Special Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Available to public at 541-978-5000; passcode 55471. 541-679-8467.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, April 13
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
