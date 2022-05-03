Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296
GLIDE
Wednesday, May 4
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Budget Hearing, Board of Directors and Contract Review Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, May 3
Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, May 3
Oakland City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, May 3
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Special Meeting — 5 p.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-391-1921.
Wednesday, May 4
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — Noon, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom; meeting info and agenda at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Roseburg Public Schools Curriculum & Instruction Committee Meeting — 2-3 p.m., District Office Board Room, 1419 Valley View Drive. Also available via Zoom. 541-440-4016.
Douglas County School District No. 4 Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Roseburg Public Schools District Office, 1419 Valley View Drive. Also available via Zoom. tfarrington@roseburg.k12.or.us or 541-440-4016.
TENMILE
Monday, May 2
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road. Remote access available at 1-516-595-9646. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Wednesday, May 4
Winston Budget Committee Meeting — 4 p.m., Winston Community Center Grand Room, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
