CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, July 21
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Money, July 25
North Douglas School District No. 22 Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 pm, North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Also available virtually, find info at northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
GARDINER
Thursday, July 21
Gardiner Sanitary District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Gardiner Fire Hall Community Room, 208 Marsh St. gardinersanitarydistrict@gmail.com. 541-271-3515.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, July 20
Glendale School District Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, July 20
Glide School Board Organizational Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, July 19
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency — 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-6851.
Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-6851.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, July 19
Oakland City Council Regular and Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, July 20
Douglas County Fair Board Meeting — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, July 20
Reedsport Main Street Program Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3oHAwcQ. 541-271-3603.
Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, July 19
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Video and teleconferencing available. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, July 20
Disability Services Advisory Council — 1 p.m., Roseburg Public Library South Umpqua Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-671-3362.
Thursday, July 21
Airport Commission Special Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Public access available at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, July 19
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m, Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
TENMILE
Monday, July 25
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. All welcome. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Wednesday, July 20
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
Information: 541-957-4218.
