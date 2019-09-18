CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Sept. 19
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Camas Charter School Community Resource Center, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, Sept. 23
North Douglas School District — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Glendale School District Board — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Glide School Board — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
OAKLAND
Monday, Sept. 23
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission — 7 p.m., Council Chamber, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., District Office Board Room, 401 First St. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Sept. 19
Douglas County Parks Advisory Board — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-7001.
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors — Noon, Bay Cities Ambulance Administrative Conference Room, 1290 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Monday, Sept. 23
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Work Session — 8:30 a.m., Room 219, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
Douglas County Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., VFW, 1127 Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-440-6500.
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Agenda available at www.co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-4201.
WINSTON
Thursday, Sept. 19
Winston Urban Renewal Agency — 3 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Monday, Sept. 23
Winston Traffic and Public Safety Committee — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
