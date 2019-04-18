DRAIN
Monday, April 22
North Douglas School District No. 22 — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Monday, April 22
Elkton Charter School Board — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.
GREEN
Thursday, April 18
Roberts Creek Water District — 6 p.m., District Office Board Room, 4336 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-679-6451.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 23
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, April 22
Oakland Historic Preservation Committee — 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, April 24
Port of Umpqua Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Port’s Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, April 18
Douglas Education Service District Board — 6:30 p.m., 1409 Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-4777.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Monday, April 22
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, April 24
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, April 22
Sutherlin City Council Workshop — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINCHESTER BAY
Tuesday, April 23
Salmon Harbor Management Committee — 3 p.m., Salmon Harbor Marina office, 100 Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay. 541-271-3407.
WINSTON
Thursday, April 18
Urban Renewal Agency of the City of Winston — 3 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
