DRAIN

Monday, April 22

North Douglas School District No. 22 — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.

ELKTON

Monday, April 22

Elkton Charter School Board — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. 541-584-2228.

GREEN

Thursday, April 18

Roberts Creek Water District — 6 p.m., District Office Board Room, 4336 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-679-6451.

MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, April 23

Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

OAKLAND

Monday, April 22

Oakland Historic Preservation Committee — 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.

REEDSPORT

Wednesday, April 24

Port of Umpqua Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Port’s Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.

ROSEBURG

Thursday, April 18

Douglas Education Service District Board — 6:30 p.m., 1409 Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-4777.

Douglas County Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Room 216, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.

Monday, April 22

Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.

Wednesday, April 24

Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.

SUTHERLIN

Monday, April 22

Sutherlin City Council Workshop — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.

WINCHESTER BAY

Tuesday, April 23

Salmon Harbor Management Committee — 3 p.m., Salmon Harbor Marina office, 100 Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay. 541-271-3407.

WINSTON

Thursday, April 18

Urban Renewal Agency of the City of Winston — 3 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

