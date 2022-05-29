Public Meetings May 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GLIDEWednesday, June 1Glide School Board Work Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors and Contract Review Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Hwy. 541-496-0224.Glide School Board Executive Session — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.OAKLANDTuesday, May 31Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.Wednesday, June 1Oakland Library Board Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland Library, 637 NE Locust St. Physical distancing standards will be followed; Zoom option available. 541-459-4531. SUTHERLINTuesday, May 31Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee — 7 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 126 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2856.WINSTONWednesday, June 1Winston-Dillard Water District Extra Budget Meeting — 5 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.Agenda GuidelinesNotices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.Information: 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Recall petition for Winston-Dillard school board member Roseburg Forest Products breaks ground on new sawmill One killed, three seriously injured in Wednesday crash near Diamond Lake One dead after officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Myrtle Creek Death Notices for May 26, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers City of Canyonville is Hiring COASTAL FORESTER Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Kudos Kudos Public Meetings Sutherlin Valley Online Academy class of 2022 Marin Gray: redefining success to make a difference
