CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Oct. 29
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Work session — 5 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road. 541-445-2131.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Oct. 26
Roseburg City Council — 7 p.m., held electronically. Public access via www.bit.ly/2WtMdpt, www.facebook.com/CityofRoseburg or Charter Cable Channel 191. Submit public comment to info@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6866.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
