CANYONVILLE
Wednesday, May 12
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main St., Canyonville. 541-670-3810.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, May 12
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Budget Hearing — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Thursday, May 13
Elkton City Council Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall Shop, 366 First St. Also available via Zoom, contact billing97436@gmail.com for meeting info. 541-584-2547.
Elkton Budget Committee Meeting and State Revenue Sharing Hearing — 8:45 a.m., Elkton City Hall Shop, 366 First St. Also available via Zoom, contact billing97436@gmail.com for meeting info. 541-584-2547.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, May 12
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, May 18
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., held via Zoom. Contact 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com for meeting info.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, May 12
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-459-5427.
Monday, May 17
Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, May 12
Reedsport Parks and Beautification Committee — 3 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, May 19
Riddle School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Riddle School District, 401 First Ave. Meeting will follow social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, May 12
Roseburg Public Schools Board Meeting and Work Session — 6 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. Also available via livestream at youtu.be/0nred4ZjmlY. 541-440-4016.
Thursday, May 13
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Accessible to the public at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Send public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, May 17
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Family Church, 878 W. Sixth Ave. Also available electronically at ci.sutherlin.or.us. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Budget Meeting — 6:45 p.m., Sutherlin Family Church, 878 W. Sixth Ave. Also available electronically at ci.sutherlin.or.us. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin Budget Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Family Church, 878 W. Sixth Ave. Also available electronically at ci.sutherlin.or.us. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, May 18
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856, ext. 234.
WINSTON
Wednesday, May 12
Winston-Dillard School District Board Executive Session — 7:45 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
Monday, May 17
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, May 18
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 5:30 p.m., Winston-Dillard Water District, 121 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices.
Information: 541-957-4218.
