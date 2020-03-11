CANYONVILLE

Wednesday, March 11

Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Board — 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 400 N. Main. 541-680-3118.

ELKTON

Thursday, March 12

Elkton City Council — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.

GLENDALE

Wednesday, March 11

Glendale School District — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office,10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.

KELLOGG

Wednesday, March 11

Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.

MYRTLE CREEK

Tuesday, March 17

Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.

OAKLAND

Wednesday, March 11

Oakland Board of Education Executive Session — 6 p.m., Oakland Elementary School Library, 499 NE Spruce. Session closed to the public. 541-459-4341, ext. 4001.

Oakland Board of Education — 7 p.m., Oakland Elementary School Library, 499 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341, ext. 4001

Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.

ROSEBURG

Wednesday, March 11

Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-6500.

Roseburg Public Schools Regular Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive. Executive session closed to public. 541-440-4015.

Thursday, March 12

Roberts Creek Water District Board Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., District Office Board Room, 4336 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. Executive session closed to public. 541-679-6451.

SUTHERLIN

Wednesday, March 11

Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.

WINCHESTER BAY

Thursday, March 12

Salmon Harbor Management Committee Work Session — 9:30 a.m., Salmon Harbor Marina Office, 100 Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay. 541-271-3407, ext. 304.

Salmon Harbor Management Committee — 10 a.m., Salmon Harbor Marina Office, 100 Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay. 541-271-3407, ext. 304.

WINSTON

Wednesday, March 11

Winston-Dillard School District Strategic Planning Session — 5:30 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood, Winston. 541-679-3000.

Winston-Dillard School District Budget Board Work/Training — 6:30 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood, Winston. 541-679-3000.

Winston-Dillard School District Board — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood, Winston. 541-679-3000.

Agenda Guidelines

Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.

Information: 541-957-4218.

