Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., held electronically. Contact city hall for meeting info. 541-584-2547.
GLIDE
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Glide School Board Work Session — CANCELLED.
GREEN
Thursday, Jan. 13
Green Area Water & Sanitary Authority Regular Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 4336 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-679-6451.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Kellogg Rural Fire District Monthly Board of Directors Meeting — 3 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548 or armstrongsuzi@gmail.com.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Oakland Board of Education Work Session — 6 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom; meeting info at rusa-or.org. In person attendees will be required to always wear a mask when inside the building. 541-672-1551.
Roseburg Public Schools Board Meeting — 6 p.m., bit.ly/3qYGqGM. 541-440-4016.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Winston City Council Workshop — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Teleconferencing available at 541-672-9421; access code 300502. Send questions to thomas.mcintosh@cityofwintson.org or 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
