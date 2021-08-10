GLENDALE
Wednesday, Aug 11
Glendale School District Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission— 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Reedsport Parks and Beautification Committee — 3 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Special Meeting — 5 p.m., held electronically. Livestream available at facebook.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council — 11:30 a.m., held via a virtual conference format. Contact melissa@co.douglas.or.us or call 541-450-9768 for meeting details.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Roseburg Public Schools Board — 6 p.m., held electronically. Meeting info available at roseburg.k12.or.us. 541-440-4027.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., held electronically. Accessible to the public at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Send public comment to pwd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., main station, 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
Calapooia Fire District Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Sutherlin Planning Commission Public Hearing — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett St. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Winston Park Board Regular Meeting — 5 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6114
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Winston-Dillard School Board Work Session — 4:30 p.m., Winston-Dillards School District Office Room 4, 620 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting: — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, at 600 NW Elwood St. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Yoncalla City Council — 7 p.m., Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
