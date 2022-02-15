CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Feb. 17
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Work Session — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road. Also available electrically at bit.ly/3gFrKIa. Submit public comment to jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us. 541-445-2131.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Glendale School District Regular Meeting – 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Glide School Board Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. Per ORS 332.061 Student Expulsion. 541-496-3521.
Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-680-6702 or brranchlreb@gmail.com
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Feb. 21
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Reedsport Main Street Program Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., bit.ly/3oHAwcQ. Also available via phone: 253-215-8782; meeting ID: 765 213 317; passcode: 161986. 541-271-3603.
Port of Umpqua Work Session — 6 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. Held in person following social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., held virtually. Contact 541-673-5503 for meeting information.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 1 p.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-391-1921.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Douglas County Planning Commission Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
WINCHESTER
Monday, Feb. 21
Winchester Water Control District Board of Directors — 5 p.m., held electronically. Contact winchesterwaterboard@gmail.com for meeting info.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Contact office for telecom code. 541-679-8467.
Winston Planning Commission — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. Also available via teleconference: 541-672-9421; access code 300502. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
